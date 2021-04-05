More clouds on Monday

A warm start to the work week as we head into Monday . The winds will really start to pick up on Monday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here only for Monday as we will start to see cooler air move in. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Monday afternoon and for the rest of the week with highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80's. Winds will continue to stay breezy this week. Conditions look to change with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Tuesday and Wednesday.

