MLB ALL-STAR GAME moved to COORS

A warm start to the work week as temperatures have warmed up into the upper 70's and lower 80's . The winds will really start to pick up on Monday and Tuesday as we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here only for Monday and Tuesday before we start to see cooler air move in. Temperatures will start to warm up again Tuesday afternoon and for the rest of the first part of the week week with highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80's. Winds will continue to stay breezy this week. Conditions look to change with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

