MU returning to pre-Covid status for fall semester

A few thunderstorms and showers have moved through the area overnight and continue this morning. Our first round of showers and thunderstorms should start to exit the area later this morning, with another round of showers and storms moving in this afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the area. A few storms could be on the stronger side with the possibility for some gusty winds and small hail. This cold front will keep us in the 50s on Thursday as rain chances continue. Conditions look to calm down on Friday with sunshine and warm temperatures in the 70s returning. The sunshine will be short lived as scattered rain chances and slightly cooler weather moves into the area on Saturday.

Radar Temperatures Alerts