Biden Gun Order Edit

Scattered rain showers and drizzle are set to continue today off and on with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures today will be much cooler with highs only reaching the lower 50s. Rain showers will gradually push out of our area overnight tonight as skies slowly clear. Friday will be a mostly dry day with sunny skies and temperatures climbing back into the lower 70s. Temperatures will cool back down into the 60s on Saturday as rain chances return. Sunday looks to dry out again with sunshine returning helping temperatures back into the 70s. A cold front will move through the area early next week dropping temperatures back into the 50s and 60s.

