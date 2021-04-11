Clear
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: 3 children, mother killed after vehicle overturns in water-filled ditch Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 3 killed when vehicle rolls into ditch filled with water Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

northwest football back

nwmsu football back

Posted: Apr 11, 2021 8:31 PM
Updated: Apr 11, 2021 8:31 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal
St. Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
St. Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Falls City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 60°
Clouds will slowly start to build into the area this afternoon into the evening with rain chances returning late tonight after sunset. best chances of rain look to be after midnight. Rain showers will continue through the morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday before slowly exiting the area. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will briefly warm back into the 70s on Sunday before a cold front sweeps through the area on Monday. Conditions look to stay dry for the beginning of next week but temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories