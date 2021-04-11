A cooler start to the work week

Clouds will slowly start to build into the area this afternoon into the evening with rain chances returning late tonight after sunset. best chances of rain look to be after midnight. Rain showers will continue through the morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday before slowly exiting the area. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will briefly warm back into the 70s on Sunday before a cold front sweeps through the area on Monday. Conditions look to stay dry for the beginning of next week but temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Radar Temperatures Alerts