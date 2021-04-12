Local COVID-19 vaccine data shows safety of shots

Today will be around 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with skies starting to clear overnight. Temperatures will be below average again on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Conditions look to stay calm and cool for most of the work week. Rain chances return on Friday and could linger into early Saturday morning. Besides a few early morning showers on Saturday, the weekend should be mostly dry with temperatures remaining below average.

Radar Temperatures Alerts