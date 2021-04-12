Clear
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: 3 children, mother killed after vehicle overturns in water-filled ditch Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 3 killed when vehicle rolls into ditch filled with water Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Local COVID-19 vaccine data shows safety of shots

Local COVID-19 vaccine data shows safety of shots

Posted: Apr 12, 2021 9:28 AM
Updated: Apr 12, 2021 9:28 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Today will be around 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with skies starting to clear overnight. Temperatures will be below average again on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Conditions look to stay calm and cool for most of the work week. Rain chances return on Friday and could linger into early Saturday morning. Besides a few early morning showers on Saturday, the weekend should be mostly dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories