Bearcats Griffons DH 4-14-21

A few areas of frost are possible again this morning as temperatures have fallen into the mid to lower 30s. Today will be another mild day with temperatures staying slightly below average. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 50s with increasing clouds. We will stay dry tonight, but rain chances will return early tomorrow morning. There could be a few light scattered showers through the morning hours on Friday, but a better chance for rain will move in during the afternoon and evening. Rain showers will keep temperatures on the cool side on Friday with high in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Early Saturday morning there could be a few lingering rain showers, but most of the day will be dry and cloudy. Sunshine returns on Sunday helping temperatures back into the upper 50s. Temperatures will continue to climb on Monday back into the low to mid 60s before a cold front moves through Monday night. We could see a few showers on Tuesday because of the front as temperatures cool back into the 50s.

