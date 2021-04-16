Tribute arrives in Maysville to remember fallen heroes

Clouds have moved back into the area overnight with rain showers moving closer to our area this morning. We could have a few hit and miss light showers through the morning hours, but most of the rain will start to move into the area later this afternoon. Scattered showers will continue off and on through the evening and overnight hours. A few showers could linger through the day Saturday but the rain will be lighter than today and much more scattered. Temperatures will slowly start to warm Sunday into Monday as sunshine returns and conditions start to dry out. Another cold front is headed our way Monday night and that will bring us a chance for rain and possibly some snow into Tuesday morning as the colder air surges into our area. Temperatures look to stay unseasonably cool through the rest of the next week.

Radar Temperatures Alerts