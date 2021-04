Another pleasant, spring-like day to end the weekend on Sunday, with temperatures in the mid 70s and a mostly sunny sky. Conditions will be fairly breezy with gusts up to 30mph. Temperatures continue to warm into next week with highs in the 80s on Monday. Rain and storm chances look to return on Tuesday night with lingering showers possible into Wednesday. Temperatures will be seasonable to end next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

