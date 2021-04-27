Mom & Pop Shops: Help Available

Today will be another warm windy day with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day with rain chances arriving late tonight. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive overnight. Off and on shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through the day on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to lower 70s. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up through the rest of the work week with dry and sunny weather. Temperatures will be back in the upper 70s and lower 80s by the weekend.

