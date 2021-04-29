Local mom shares story of son's death by suicide, brings awareness to issue

Rain showers have moved out of our area overnight and skies will continue to clear through the rest of the morning. Mostly sunny skies will take over this afternoon with temperatures slightly above average in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times today with gusts up to 25 MPH out of the north west. Conditions will stay dry and sunny on Friday with temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s. Warmer temperatures will move back into the area this weekend with highs back in the 80s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will start to return early next week. Temperatures will be back in the 70s to start off next week.

