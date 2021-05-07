National Guard scaling back involvement with vaccine distribution

Temperatures are a bit cool out the door this morning with lows in the 40s. Today will be a comfortable and very spring like day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will start to build into the area late tonight with rain chances returning after midnight. Saturday looks like a rainy day overfall. Rain showers look to be light and scattered through the morning and early afternoon hours. More moderate to heavy rain will move into the area during the evening and overnight hours. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well. Rain showers and a few thunderstorms will linger through the day on Sunday.

