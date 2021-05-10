Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Restaurants busy during more traditional Mother's Day

Local restaurants were full of people celebrating mom Sunday.

Posted: May 10, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: May 10, 2021 11:30 AM
St. Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Temperatures are on the cooler side out the door this morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today will be a cool and cloudy day with temperatures landing about 10 degrees below average in the low to mid 60s. Most of today will be cloudy and dry but there could be a few areas of drizzle that develop throughout the day. Tuesday will be another cloudy and cool day with the chance for a few isolated areas of light rain and drizzle. Sunshine will start to reappear on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures remaining below average. Temperatures will start to warm up Friday into the weekend with increasing rain chances.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories