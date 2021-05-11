Local siblings take home gold in go-kart racing

Today will be another cool and cloudy day with temperatures warming into the low to mid 60s. Most of today will be dry, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain cool on Wednesday with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm on Thursday with highs back in the upper 60s and again on Friday with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances return on Friday and will continue through the weekend with the possibility for a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend with highs above average in the mid to upper 70s.

