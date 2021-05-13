Clear
Savannah booming with businesses

This small Northwest Missouri town is defying the odds during the pandemic. In just a little more than two years, Savannah, Mo, has seen their town square go from multiple empty buildings to fully functioning businesses.

Posted: May 13, 2021 12:00 PM
