Lee's Summit vs Central

Clouds will continue to move into the area tonight with a slight chance for an isolated shower. Tomorrow we will see a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms move through the area, mainly through the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances are set to continue on Sunday with temperatures back in the 60s. Rain chances will linger into next week. The rain will be on the lighter side Monday into Tuesday. Ran showers will increase with the possibility for a few thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will continue warm into next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Radar Temperatures Alerts