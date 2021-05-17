Locals hope to restore historic southside cemetery

A bit of patchy fog has developed across the area this morning. This fog will start to dissipate by the second half of the morning. A few scattered showers are moving across the area this morning and will continue for the next few hours. A good portion of today will be dry but a few areas will see light showers this morning, and again later this afternoon. Temperatures will be close to average today with high in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be another mostly cloudy day with the slight chance for an isolated shower. Temperatures will be above average tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances look to increase on Wednesday with the possibility for a few thunderstorms. Rain chances will linger through the end of the work week as temperatures stay above average in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

