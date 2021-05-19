Teens get their first shot at Covid vaccine at clinic
The St. Joseph Health Department is coordinating a Covid vaccine clinic that will be held over the next several Tuesdays with children as young as 12 years of age now eligible to get the shot for the first time.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely off and on today especially during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be right around average today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times today with gusts up to 25 mph.
A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue off and on through the day on Thursday and Friday as temperatures remain in the upper 70s. Rain chances look to slightly back off this weekend with just the slight chance for an isolated shower Saturday night. Temperatures look to be on the warm side this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.