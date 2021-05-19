St. Benedict’s Abbey priest removed from ministry, accused of inappropriate conduct

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely off and on today especially during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be right around average today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times today with gusts up to 25 mph. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue off and on through the day on Thursday and Friday as temperatures remain in the upper 70s. Rain chances look to slightly back off this weekend with just the slight chance for an isolated shower Saturday night. Temperatures look to be on the warm side this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.

