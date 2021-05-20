East Buchanan tops Dragons in district championship, wins 1st title in program history

A few areas of rain are moving through the area this morning and will continue for the next few hours. We will see a bit of a lull in precipitation in the late morning hours before shower and thunderstorm chances pick up during afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain around average today with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers and thunderstorms could linger through the day on Friday with skies gradually clearing through the evening hours. Conditions look to dry out this weekend with minimal rain chances. An isolated showers or two cannot be ruled out Saturday evening. Temperatures will continue to warm up this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.

