A few isolated thunderstorms possible today

Cloudy skies across the area this morning, with most of the rain exiting our area. Most of today will be dry with mostly to partly cloudy skies, but a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. Mostly dry conditions will continue for the weekend, but both Saturday and Sunday an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible. Rain chances will stay minimal on Monday, but will start to increase again on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm into the 80s this weekend and remain in the 80s to start next week.

