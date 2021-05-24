A cloudy and warm start to the week

Clear
Posted: May 24, 2021 7:42 AM
Updated: May 24, 2021 7:42 AM
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
A few scattered showers are possible across the area this morning into the afternoon, however most areas will stay dry and mostly cloudy today. Temperatures will warm up today a bit above average into the lower 80s. Rain chances will start to increase late tonight into Tuesday with the chance for a few thunderstorms. Conditions look to clear out on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies. Late Wednesday into Thursday another chance for showers and storms will move through the area. A few storms could be on the stronger side. A cold front will move through the area Friday bringing slightly cooler and less humid conditions.
