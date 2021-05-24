Lafayette football's Head Coach Eric McDowell is stepping down

A few scattered showers are possible across the area this morning into the afternoon, however most areas will stay dry and mostly cloudy today. Temperatures will warm up today a bit above average into the lower 80s. Rain chances will start to increase late tonight into Tuesday with the chance for a few thunderstorms. Conditions look to clear out on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies. Late Wednesday into Thursday another chance for showers and storms will move through the area. A few storms could be on the stronger side. A cold front will move through the area Friday bringing slightly cooler and less humid conditions.

