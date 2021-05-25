Clear
Scattered showers and storms possible today

Morning Forecast May 25th

Posted: May 25, 2021 7:42 AM
Updated: May 25, 2021 7:42 AM
St. Joseph
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Atchison
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Temperatures are on the mild side this morning in the mid to upper 60s. Today we will have the chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Wednesday looks to be a dry day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return early Thursday morning with the possibility for a few stronger storms. A cold front will move through the area Friday bringing cooler weather for the weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through most of the weekend with rain chances returning early next week.
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

