St. Joseph man's body found in MO river

Lots of sunshine on the way for today with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 80s. Conditions will remain dry until late tonight after about midnight. Showers and thunderstorms will move into the area early tomorrow morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threat being damaging winds. Storms will move out of our area late Thursday afternoon. A cold front will move through late Thursday night into Friday morning bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. The weekend looks to stay dry with rain chances returning early next week.

