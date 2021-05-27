Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chiefs add new coach Katie Sowers to staff

Chiefs add new coach Katie Sowers to staff

Posted: May 27, 2021 10:24 AM
Updated: May 27, 2021 10:24 AM
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Thunderstorms are starting to move through the area this morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threats being damaging winds and locally heavy rain. Showers and thunderstorms should start to clear out of the area by the late afternoon hours. A cold front will sweep through the area tonight bringing much cooler temperature to the area. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s through much of the weekend. The weekend looks to stay dry but rain chances will start to move back into the area late Sunday night into Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories