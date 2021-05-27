Asking the tough questions

Thunderstorms are starting to move through the area this morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threats being damaging winds and locally heavy rain. Showers and thunderstorms should start to clear out of the area by the late afternoon hours. A cold front will sweep through the area tonight bringing much cooler temperature to the area. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s through much of the weekend. The weekend looks to stay dry but rain chances will start to move back into the area late Sunday night into Monday.

