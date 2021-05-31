A few light showers likely today

Clear
Posted: May 31, 2021 7:42 AM
Updated: May 31, 2021 7:42 AM
St. Joseph
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Atchison
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Rain showers will start to move into the area later this morning and last throughout the rest of the day. The rain will be light and scattered throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will remain on the cool side today with highs in the mid 60s. A few light showers will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday, however most of both days will be dry. Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the rest of the week. This weekend looks very summer like with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.
