SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 10 AM

Morning Forecast June 1st

Posted: Jun 1, 2021 7:36 AM
Updated: Jun 1, 2021 7:36 AM
St. Joseph
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Atchison
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Dense fog has developed across the area and should start to dissipate by the second half of the morning. Today we will have mostly cloudy skies with a few peaks of sunshine. Temperatures today will warm into the low to mid 70s. Most of today will be dry but a few isolated showers could develop this afternoon. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds. Most of Wednesday will be dry but a few showers could develop again during the afternoon hours. The rest of the work week looks to be dry and sunny with temperatures warming into the 80s. This weekend looks warm and summer like with mostly sunny skies and temperatures remaining in the low to mid 80s.
