New local coding camp attracts St. Joseph elementary students

A few areas of patchy fog have developed across the area again this morning and will slowly dissipate over the next few hours. Today we will see more sunshine than yesterday with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 70s. Most of today will be dry, but we do have the slight chance for an isolated shower later this afternoon. The rest of the work week looks warm and sunny with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 80s. Summer like conditions will continue through the weekend with rain chances returning early next week.

