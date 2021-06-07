Clear
Above average temperatures to start the week

Morning Forecast June 7th

Posted: Jun 7, 2021 7:42 AM
Updated: Jun 7, 2021 7:42 AM
St. Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Atchison
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Warm temperatures are set to continue this week with highs slightly above average today in the mid to upper 80s. Most of today will be sunny and dry, but a few isolated showers could develop east of about I-35 this afternoon. Warm and sunny conditions will continue on Tuesday with another chance for a few isolated showers during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm into the 90s on Wednesday and continue through the weekend. Conditions look to stay mostly dry through the rest of the work week into the weekend with mostly sunny skies.
