Friends remember Winfred 'Winnie' Wells

Warm temperatures are set to continue this week with highs slightly above average today in the mid to upper 80s. Most of today will be sunny and dry, but a few isolated showers could develop east of about I-35 this afternoon. Warm and sunny conditions will continue on Tuesday with another chance for a few isolated showers during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm into the 90s on Wednesday and continue through the weekend. Conditions look to stay mostly dry through the rest of the work week into the weekend with mostly sunny skies.

