Torch Run kicks off Show-Me State Games across the state

Today will be another warm and sunny day with highs in the upper 80s. Most of today will be dry, but we could see a few isolated showers develop this afternoon. Conditions look to stay warm and sunny on Wednesday with highs reaching the 90s. Highs in the low to mid 90s will continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Humidity will be on the rise near the end of the week. Heat index values will likely rise into the upper 90s both Thursday and Friday. Summer-like weather will continue through the weekend.

