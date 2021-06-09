SJSD passes vote to move forward on $9.6 million package for school upgrades
The Board of Education voted (6-1) to approve the use of $9.6 million COVID Relief fund from the Federal Government to upgrade the three high schools. Officials say tax-payers will not have to directly pay for these funds.
Summer like weather is set to continue today with highs in the lower 90s. The heat index will reach the middle 90s this afternoon.
Sunshine and summer-like temperatures will continue through the end of the week. A few isolated showers and t-storms will be possible Friday afternoon, however most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will remain in the 90s this weekend with mostly dry and sunny conditions.