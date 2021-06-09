Clear
SJSD passes vote to move forward on $9.6 million package for school upgrades

The Board of Education voted (6-1) to approve the use of $9.6 million COVID Relief fund from the Federal Government to upgrade the three high schools. Officials say tax-payers will not have to directly pay for these funds.

Posted: Jun 9, 2021 11:33 AM
Updated: Jun 9, 2021 11:33 AM
Summer like weather is set to continue today with highs in the lower 90s. The heat index will reach the middle 90s this afternoon. Sunshine and summer-like temperatures will continue through the end of the week. A few isolated showers and t-storms will be possible Friday afternoon, however most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will remain in the 90s this weekend with mostly dry and sunny conditions.
