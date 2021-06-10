Clear
Special surprise for child care workers in St. Joseph on Wednesday

United Way of Greater St. Joseph, Junior League of St. Joseph, and Child Care Aware of Missouri teamed up to shower child care workers with special gifts on Wednesday. Showing appreciation for those who take care of the young generations every week.

Warm and sunny weather is set to continue today with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index today will feel closer to the mid to upper 90s. Hot and humid conditions will continue on Friday with the first half of the day dry and sunny. Rain chances will start to increase during the afternoon hours as a cold front rolls through. A few showers and thunderstorms will likely develop along the front. Conditions look to dry out this weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s.
