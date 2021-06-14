Getting back to normal

Warm and sunny weather is set to continue today with highs back in the low to mid 90s. It will be warm and a bit humid this afternoon, but the heat index will be very close to the air temperature. Humidity will slowly start to increase mid week with the return of a southerly wind. Temperatures will continue to warm up with the warmest day likely on Thursday with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values will be approaching triple digits on Thursday. Rain chances will start to increase on Sunday into next week.

