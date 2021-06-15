Clear
90s continue today

Morning Forecast June 15th.

Posted: Jun 15, 2021 7:39 AM
Updated: Jun 15, 2021 7:39 AM
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Above average temperatures are set to continue today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today will be another sunny and dry day with a few passing clouds. Conditions look to stay similar on Wednesday with temperatures slowly warming. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s both Thursday and Friday with heat index values approaching triple digits. Rain chances look to move back into the area Friday evening as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s through the weekend.
