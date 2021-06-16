Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Classic Car Show Father's Day Parade

Classic Car Show Father's Day Parade

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 10:06 AM
Updated: Jun 16, 2021 10:06 AM
St. Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Today will be another warm and sunny day with highs back in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be slightly higher today due to the increased humidity. Temperatures will start to rapidly warm on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values both days will likely be near or at the triple digits. Rain chances will start to increase Friday night into the weekend as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will cool into the lower 90s for the weekend with highs back in the 80s for the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories