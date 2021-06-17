Clear
Hot Friday forecast

Posted: Jun 17, 2021 4:54 PM
St. Joseph
Clear
98° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 102°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
97° wxIcon
Hi: 100° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 102°
Savannah
Clear
98° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 102°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Atchison
Clear
99° wxIcon
Hi: 100° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 101°
Dangerous heat will move into the area today with highs reaching the upper 90s to triple digits. Heat index values will likely be between 100-106. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. Hot and humid conditions will continue on Friday with highs back in the upper 90s and lower 100s with heat index values reaching triple digits. A cold front will move through the area Friday afternoon into the evening bringing the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Scattered rain chances will continue through the weekend with highs in the lower 90s. Highs in the 80s will return for the beginning of next week.
