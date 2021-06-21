Sculpture, monument dedication commemorates dark chapter in Atchison

A few light showers are moving through the area this morning and will slowly start to dissipate through the rest of the morning. Most of today will be dry and sunny with temperatures much cooler than last week thanks to a cold front that rolled through yesterday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up again with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the work week. The beginning of the week looks to be mostly dry with rain chances returning Thursday and Friday. Another front will move through on Friday dropping temperatures back into the low to mid 80s for the weekend.

Radar Temperatures Alerts