A cool start to the week

A few light showers moved through the area this morning and they slowly started to dissipated by the late morning hours. Most of today was dry and sunny with temperatures much cooler than last week thanks to a cold front that moved in yesterday. Highs made it in to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up again with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the work week. The beginning of the week looks to be mostly dry with rain chances returning Thursday and Friday. Another front will move through on Friday dropping temperatures back into the low to mid 80s for the weekend.

