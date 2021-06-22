Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Parson warns of big budget cuts

Parson warns of big budget cuts

Posted: Jun 22, 2021 9:06 AM
Updated: Jun 22, 2021 9:06 AM
St. Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Temperatures will be a bit warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will remain on the lower side for today so the heat index will be right around the air temperatures. Most of today will be sunny and dry with a few passing clouds. An isolated shower or two could develop this afternoon in extreme northwest Missouri. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Wednesday with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Several rounds of showers and storms will return Thursday and Friday as a front moves through our area. A few storms could be on the stronger side or bring heavy rain. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Community Events

Most Popular Stories