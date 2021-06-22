Parson warns of big budget cuts

Temperatures will be a bit warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will remain on the lower side for today so the heat index will be right around the air temperatures. Most of today will be sunny and dry with a few passing clouds. An isolated shower or two could develop this afternoon in extreme northwest Missouri. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Wednesday with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Several rounds of showers and storms will return Thursday and Friday as a front moves through our area. A few storms could be on the stronger side or bring heavy rain. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s for the weekend.

Radar Temperatures Alerts