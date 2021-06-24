Clear
BREAKING NEWS Chiefs Training Camp returning to St. Joseph Full Story
BREAKING NEWS SJPD: Man struck, killed by train Tuesday night in St. Joseph Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Improvement grant available for Southside businesses

The South St. Joseph Development Corporation has created a Facade Improvement Grant aimed to improve business in the area.

Posted: Jun 24, 2021 1:15 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2021 1:15 PM
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Atchison
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Thunderstorms are currently moving through the area this morning from Nebraska and Iowa. Some storms are on the strong to severe side with gusty winds and heavy rains. Our first round of storms will move out of the area late morning giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Much of the afternoon hours will be dry, hot and muggy today. Another round of storms will develop late this afternoon into the evening. These storms also have the chance to be strong to severe. The main threats will remain as strong winds and heavy rain, however hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Storm chances will continue on Friday into Saturday as a front rolls through. Temperatures will be back in the 80s for the weekend into next week with several more scattered rain and thunderstorm chances.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Community Events

Most Popular Stories