Pediatricians warn young families on impact of Delta variant on kids under 12

Thunderstorms are currently moving through the area this morning from Nebraska and Iowa. Some storms are on the strong to severe side with gusty winds and heavy rains. Our first round of storms will move out of the area late morning giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Much of the afternoon hours will be dry, hot and muggy today. Another round of storms will develop late this afternoon into the evening. These storms also have the chance to be strong to severe. The main threats will remain as strong winds and heavy rain, however hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Storm chances will continue on Friday into Saturday as a front rolls through. Temperatures will be back in the 80s for the weekend into next week with several more scattered rain and thunderstorm chances.

