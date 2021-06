We ended the weekend today with sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. Tonight looks to be mostly cloudy with a possibility for rain in the early morning. Tomorrow there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms, most likely during the afternoon and evening hours. The first half of the week shows rain in the forecast but after Wednesday we should start drying out. Temperatures look to stay in the 80s for the rest of the week and into next weekend.

