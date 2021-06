The rain has made a return as we start off the work week. Tonight we can expect temperatures in the 60s with passing showers and thunderstorms. The rain chances continue Tuesday as well with isolated thunderstorms and showers possible throughout the day. The first half of the week shows rain in the forecast but after Thursday we should start drying out. Temperatures look to stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the rest of the week and into next weekend.

