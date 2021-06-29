Progress Continues for BMX Trail

Scattered rain showers are set to continue today as a stationary front remains across our area. A few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Rain chances will continue on Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon hours with a few thunderstorms. Conditions will slowly start to dry out on Thursday. Friday through the holiday weekend looks to be much drier. Mostly sunny skies will take over through the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.

Radar Temperatures Alerts