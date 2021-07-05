Bearcats Coach Rosewell named Men's Tennis D2 Central Region Coach of the Year

Warm and sunny conditions are set to continue into the beginning of this week with highs in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s both today and Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return early Wednesday morning as a front passes through. Conditions are expected to clear by the afternoon with temperatures only warming into the low to mid 80s. Dry conditions will continue through the end of the work week with a few scattered rain chances arriving by the weekend.

