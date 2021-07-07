kqtv--Wed_Jul_07_17_00 - selection

A weak cold front is making its way through the area today. The front will bring the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the lower 80s. Dry weather will return on Thursday as temperatures remain comfortable in the middle 80s. Temperatures will quickly start to warm again on Friday with highs back in the 90s. Another front will approach our area Friday night into Saturday giving us more shower and thunderstorm chances to start the weekend.

